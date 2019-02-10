Lady Gaga Gives New Meaning to ''Dance Like Nobody's Watching'' at 2019 Grammys

Lady Gagais living her truth at the 2019 Grammys.

Fresh off her three (yes, three) wins during Sunday night's festivities, the pop star threw caution to the wind and decided to make the most of the Grammys all-star performance lineup. Attendees inside the Staples Center spotted the pop icon getting down with her bad self, most notably during Janelle Monáe's performance of "Make Me Feel."

Gaga knew just about every lyric to Janelle's hit track in a video shared by a fan via Twitter, who spotted the star standing up by herself amongst a sea of others sitting down.

From Gaga's air guitar to her constant rounds of applause and maybe even a hip thrust here and there, we've been watching this clip over and over again without one ounce of regret. (See it for yourself by scrolling below!)