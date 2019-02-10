The Grammys Cut Drake's Mic Before He Could Finish His 2019 Best Rap Song Acceptance Speech

Drake better clear some room on the mantel, he just won Best Rap Song at the 2019 Grammys for "God's Plan."

The songwriting credits for that track are Drake (Aubrey Graham), Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib. Country duo Dan + Shay presented the award to Drake.

"Man, it's the like the first time in Grammys where I actually am who I thought I was for a second," Drake said accepting the award. He took the chance to address viewers at home with a poignant speech—that was cut off.