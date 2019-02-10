Alicia Keys Covers "Killing Me Softly" and More Hits in Unforgettable Grammys Performance

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 7:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Unforgettable, that's what this was.

At the 2019 Grammys on Sunday, host Alicia Keys treated viewers to a beautiful—and double—piano performance of a medley of pop, R&B and rap hits from past and present years that have inspired her as a singer-songwriter.

"How we feeling tonight? Yes, you know, the vibes are so right, at Club Keys, I want to welcome y'all to Club Keys, where the music is cool and timeless and the vibe is so sensational," she said. "I've been think so much about the people and the music that have inspired me and I want to give a shouted out to [late jazz pianist] Hazel Scott, because I always wanted to play two pianos."

Keys' medley included "Killing Me Softly" by Roberta Flack and made more famous in 1997 by the Fugees, "Lucid Dreams" by Juice Wrld, "Unforgettable" by Nat King Cole, "Use Somebody" by Kings Of Leon, "In My Feelings" by Drake, "Boo'd Up" by Ella Mai, "Doo-Wop (That Thing)" by Fugees singer Lauryn Hill, plus Keys and Jay-Z's 2009 hit "Empire State of Mind."

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

During her performance, Keys gave a birthday shout-out to Flack, who turned 82 on Sunday, and also paid tribute to her husband, Swizz Beatz, who was sitting in the audience.

"You know, music is just, you know those songs that just live inside of you, it lives inside of me and you just love it so much because it was done so well that you wish you wrote it," Keys said. "That's how I feel about these songs. I wish I wrote them."

The 2019 Grammys aired live on CBS from Los Angeles' Staples Center.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alicia Keys , 2019 Grammys , Music , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande Reacts to Mac Miller's Posthumous Grammys Loss

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Cardi B Holds Back Tears as She Makes History With Best Rap Album Win at 2019 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Twerking, Costume Changes & So Much More! Jennifer Lopez Gives It Her All for 2019 Grammys Motown Tribute

Cardi B, Offset

Offset Shares Never-Before-Seen Video of Cardi B Giving Birth to Baby Kulture

Diana Ross, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Diana Ross Celebrates Her 75th Birthday at the Grammys With Family and a Joyful Performance

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello and More Stars Prove Pink Is Very Much on Trend at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Lady Gaga Rocks Grammys 2019 With Sizzling Performance of "Shallow"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.