Ariana Grande Is Celebrating the 2019 Grammys Her Own Way...At Home in a Designer Gown

Ariana Grande may've said "Thank U, Next" to the 2019 Grammys, but that doesn't mean she isn't celebrating tonight.

As you surely know, the "NASA" songstress chose to pass on Sunday's big award show after The Recording Academy allegedly "stifled" her while planning a performance. While Grande chose to be absent from music's biggest night, she was still one of the evening's big nominees and celebrated as such.

For starters, after Bette Midler gave her "wildest applause" to the chart topper on Twitter for standing up for herself, the former Nickelodeon star invited the living legend to a "pretty lowkey" bash at her home.

"My goodness, I don't know how I'm just seeing this but hi and thank u," Ariana hilariously responded on Twitter. "Sending a hug. Wanna come over Sunday night? I'm having a thing.... it's pretty lowkey."