Kacey Musgraves Proves to Be the Queen of Country Music After Grammys 2019 Wins

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 6:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tonight is Kacey Musgraves' night to shine.

During the 2019 Grammys, all eyes were on the Best Country Album category that included fierce competition from Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde and Chris Stapleton.

But as viewers learned in the second hour of the show, Kacey received the most votes and picked up the trophy thanks to Golden Hour.

"Oh my gosh, I never dreamed that this record would be met with such love, such warmth, such positivity, it seriously means the world to me," she shared with the Staples Center audience. "I love country music with everything that I am and I'm very proud to be able to get to share my version of that with the world. Thank you for supporting that."

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

During her acceptance speech, Kacey also gave thanks to her husband Ruston Kelly for all the support.

"Thank you so much to my family, my sweet husband is down here, Ruston, I love you," the "Follow Your Arrow" singer shared shortly after appearing in the star-studded Dolly Parton tribute. "I really believe I wouldn't have this album if I hadn't met you and you didn't open my heart like you did. So thank you so much."

Kacey concluded, "Thank you to all the fans who have done nothing but spread positivity and love about this album. And you really gave it wings it means so much to me. Thank you so much."

Earlier in the day, the 30-year-old found out that she was already a winner for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

And between all the awards, Kacey managed to give a gift to her fans by releasing a sneak peek of her music video for "Rainbow" on Live From the Red Carpet.

Congratulations Kacey on a big night!  

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kacey Musgraves , 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Music , Entertainment , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande Reacts to Mac Miller's Posthumous Grammys Loss

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Cardi B Holds Back Tears as She Makes History With Best Rap Album Win at 2019 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Twerking, Costume Changes & So Much More! Jennifer Lopez Gives It Her All for 2019 Grammys Motown Tribute

Cardi B, Offset

Offset Shares Never-Before-Seen Video of Cardi B Giving Birth to Baby Kulture

Diana Ross, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Diana Ross Celebrates Her 75th Birthday at the Grammys With Family and a Joyful Performance

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello and More Stars Prove Pink Is Very Much on Trend at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Lady Gaga Rocks Grammys 2019 With Sizzling Performance of "Shallow"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.