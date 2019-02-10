Cardi B Twerks on a Piano During Electrifying 2019 Grammys Performance

Cardi B brought her money moves to the 2019 Grammys, okurrr?!

The hip-hop superstar hit the Staples Center stage on Sunday evening with one mission in mind: to prove just why the Recording Academy recognized her with an impressive five nominations. Cardi did exactly that with her epic performance, which included hit songs from her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy.

Wearing a sheer leopard print catsuit complete with a luxurious purple cape, the rapper brought Grammy attendees to their feet with a live rendition of "Money."

At one point, Cardi climbed on top of a bedazzled piano and twerked. What else would you expect from the queen, after all?

As for the night ahead, the 26-year-old could walk away with some of the Grammys most coveted honors. Cardi is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 ("Girls Like You"), Best Rap Performance ("Be Careful"), Record of the Year ("I Like It"), Best Rap Album (Invasion of Privacy) and Album of the Year.