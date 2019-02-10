Alicia Keys and John Mayer Just Reunited the 2004 Grammy He Broke and Gave to Her

Over the years, 2019 Grammys host Alicia Keys has taken home 15 of her own of the coveted trophies, but there was one that alluded her back in 2004. Keys took her time presenting Song of the Year to take viewers on a walk down memory lane.

"I wanted to share with you a little story. I have been super blessed to win 15 Grammys. Pretty cool, pretty cool," she said as the crowd applauded. "Thank you. And in 2004 I dreamed about winning song of the year for "If I Ain't Got You." So, when my hero, Stevie Wonder, opened up that card and started to read in braille, I just knew he was going to feel my name. My name."

But it went to John Mayer for "Daughters."