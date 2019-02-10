Bebe Rexha Credits Her Vision Board for 2019 Grammys Best New Artist Nomination

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:17 PM
Bebe Rexha manifested her way to the 2019 Grammys stage!
The pop star is nominated for Best New Artist during tonight's ceremony, a career milestone she told E! News during an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her Grammy Awards preparation was something she dreamt of more than 10 years ago.
"When I was younger I put up a vision board and one of the things that I wanted to always do was be nominated for Best New Artist," Rexha candidly revealed in the clip. "And it happened this week! Isn't that cool? It's real."
The 29-year-old also reflected on tuning into the Grammys while growing up in Staten Island, calling the full-circle moment a memory she won't soon forget.
"To be nominated and to think that all my favorite artists of all time have been nominated and attended and performed, it's probably one of the highest points in my career and my life," she gushed.
E! followed Bebe as she attended several pre-Grammys celebrations, including her Women in Harmony event and Spotify's Best New Artist Party. Cameras were also rolling as the pop songstress discovered that several designers refused to dress her because of her size, a controversy that made headlines and drew support from body positivity activists around the world.
"At the end of the day I truly believe its what's inside and the music that you're making and the art that you're making," she said of the heartbreaking debacle.
To hear more from Bebe, and why she decided to call out the injustice publicly, check out the videos above!
