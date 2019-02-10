Robin Thicke, Ricky Martin and More Celebs Brought Their Kids to the 2019 Grammys

The 2019 Grammys are a family affair for a few celebs tonight.

Ricky Martin, Robin Thicke, and more celebs brought their kids (or even their entire families) along with them on the red carpet at the Staples Center for what's got to be the coolest family outing there could be.

Martin was accompanied by son Matteo Marlin and posted about the night on Instagram with the caption, "Cool cat for a date at The Grammys!!!"

Thicke brought along his eight year-old son Julian and posted about the "Thicke boys!" "Grammys here we come," he wrote.