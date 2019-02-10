Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Are Engaged: See Her Ring

How is this for super news?

Congratulations are in order for Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood as the Supergirl co-stars-turned-real-life-couple revealed they are engaged on Sunday, posting the "happiest" news on their Instagram accounts.

"yes yes yes it will always be yes," Benoist captioned a photo of Wood kissing her on the cheek, with her stunning engagement ring on full display.

Wood shared the same photo, using the simple caption: "The happiest."

The CW stars first met on the set of Supergirl, when Wood, 30, joined the cast as Mon-El, a love interest for Kara Danvers, Benoist's character. And it seems like their on-screen romance eventually lead to an epic love story in real-life.