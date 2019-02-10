EXCLUSIVE!

Alessia Cara Still Isn't Over the Feeling of Hearing Her Songs Played on the Radio

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alessia Cara, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Alessia Cara may be a Grammy winner, but that doesn't mean that she's used to what it feels like when her new music drops.

The "Trust My Lonely" singer spoke with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 61st Grammy Awards, where she'll be presenting, and she opened up about what it's like when the music she's spent months working on in the studio goes public in the biggest way possible.

"It's so strange. it's such a crazy thing," she said, talking about seeing the fan reaction to her sophomore album Growing Pains, released in late 2018. "It's like sending your kid to school for the first time or something on the bus or something like that. Even hearing them on the radio for the first time or hearing them on streaming apps or whatever, it sounds different almost. It's like, 'Why does it sound different here or on the radio?' Something about it changes."

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

While Cara didn't earn any nominations at this year's ceremony, she took home the coveted Best New Artist trophy at last year's ceremony. And it was a culmination of years and years of practice in the shower, of all places.

"That was what I would do in my shower," she admitted. "Just, 'I'd like to thank the Academy' with songs that didn't exist yet."

LOL!

To see Cara take the stage at the 2019 Grammys, be sure to tune in when music's biggest night kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Offset, 61st Annual Grammy Awards

Offset Can't Stop Himself From Drooling Over Cardi B's 2019 Grammys Performance

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kacey Musgraves Proves to Be the Queen of Country Music After Grammys 2019 Wins

Camila Cabello, Grammys, GIF

See All the Best Glambot Moments From the 2019 Grammys

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Performance

Cardi B Twerks on a Piano During Electrifying 2019 Grammys Performance

Ella Mai Is "Speechless" Over Grammy Win

Shaggy Wins Best Reggae Album at Grammys: "It's Great to Win"

BTS, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

We Can't Stop Watching BTS Dance to Dolly Parton and More Grammys 2019 Performers

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.