Cardi B's Dramatic Entrance at the 2019 Grammys Is Truly Iconic

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 7:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Cardi Bis ready to celebrate!

The artist pulled up to the Staples Center in an amazing look that made her look exactly like a queen. She wore her hair in an up-do with gold beads surrounding it. She wore a matching gold beaded necklace with purple gloves and a gown that required multiple people to help her walk.

The front part was sheer and she had a tan bra on under it. The rest of her outfit flowed up, mimicking a shell. Many references on Twitter compared her to a pearl and an oyster. The bottom half of her dress was tight and gave off some major mermaid vibes.

The absolutely iconic outfit is a throwback to the 90s because it's from Thierry Mulger's Fall 1995 Couture Collection, according to Vogue.

Cardi arrived at the show alongside her husband Offset despite announcing in December that they were splitting up. The parents reunited in Atlanta at the Super Bowl just days after she told reporters they were "working things out." Well, they sealed some of that doubt with a kiss on the carpet.

At tonight's show, Cardi is nominated for an astounding five awards: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Rap Performance. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

The star is also slated to perform one of her hit songs for the audience, which will surely impress considering her fiery performance at the 2018 American Music Awards.

During the exciting show, the star got everyone up on their feet as she danced and rapped to "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. But, no pressure!

Good luck to Cardi and congratulations on the five nominations!

To find out who goes home a winner at tonight's show, check out the list here!

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Interviews , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande Reacts to Mac Miller's Posthumous Grammys Loss

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Cardi B Holds Back Tears as She Makes History With Best Rap Album Win at 2019 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Twerking, Costume Changes & So Much More! Jennifer Lopez Gives It Her All for 2019 Grammys Motown Tribute

Cardi B, Offset

Offset Shares Never-Before-Seen Video of Cardi B Giving Birth to Baby Kulture

Diana Ross, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Diana Ross Celebrates Her 75th Birthday at the Grammys With Family and a Joyful Performance

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello and More Stars Prove Pink Is Very Much on Trend at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Lady Gaga Rocks Grammys 2019 With Sizzling Performance of "Shallow"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.