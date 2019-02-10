Bebe Rexha Makes Breathtaking Fashion Statement at 2019 Grammys After Designers Called Her ''Too Fat''

Fashion designers will rue the day that they refused to dress Bebe Rexha for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The "Meant to Be" singer wore an absolutely breathtaking gown when she walked the red carpet at tonight's star-studded event, where she received a nomination for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

"I feel like a princess. I wanted to go for that vibe," she told E!'s Ryan Seacrestof her Monsoori ensemble, which featured an extravagant tulle skirt and plunging neckline.

Just weeks ago, Bebe made headlines for putting unnamed fashion designers on blast for turning down the opportunity to style the singer because of her size.

The performer called the response to the controversy "amazing," adding, " I didn't expect it. I just did a video because I was really heartbroken and it bummed me out. They said I was too big or fat and I love my body. I just want other girls to love their bodies. I had Jeremy Scott of Moschino, Christian Siriano, Karl Lagerfeld hit me up. I was like this is amazing."