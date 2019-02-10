EXCLUSIVE!

Too Cute! Little Big Town Reveals Their Kids Want to Start Their Own Band Called Little Big Kids at the 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Little Big Town, Stand Up To Cancer 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

Spoiler alert: We already know whose winning all the country duo/group awards at the 2029 Grammys!

Little Big Town, one of the most popular country groups, revealed some big news during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammys: Their kids want to form their own group...and they already have a band name and they're already charging for their shows!

"It started on the bus because they're on the tour with us all the time, and they have dance parties, and they perform," Karen Fairchild told Giuliana Rancic. "They make the crew pay tickets...we give them back their money. They bring the crew on the bus and they're like, 'Watch us perform!' They call themselves the Little Big Kids!"

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Hey, we'd totally watch them perform!

And here's a tip quick for Little Big Kids can pick up from their folks, considering LBT, up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit song "When Someone Stops Loving You," has been together for over 20 years. So what's the secret for maintaining such a great musical relationship?

"We really love each other. We've gone through so much life together, " Kimberly Schlapman said. "As high up as you can go, as far down as you can go, we've lived it together. We're family that's why we're still together."

But Philip Sweet was quick to add, "And we're not afraid to have a good time!"

The band is expecting to have a good time win or loss at the Grammys because they are part of the big musical tribute forDolly Parton, their "dream collaboration!"

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dolly Parton, MusiCares Person of the Year 2019, Pre-Grammys Party

Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Gets Up Every Day With "New Dreams" at 2019 Grammys

Camila Cabello, Grammys, GIF

See All the Best Glambot Moments From the 2019 Grammys

Florida Georgia Line Reveals What Makes Them Country

Exclusive: Meghan Trainor Gushes Over Married Life

Exclusive: Kacey Musgraves Shares "Rainbow" Sneak Peek

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Is Still Not Over Her Mom's Reaction to 2019 Grammys Nomination

Bebe Rexha, 2019 Grammy Awards

Bebe Rexha Makes Breathtaking Fashion Statement at 2019 Grammys After Designers Called Her ''Too Fat''

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.