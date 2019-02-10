Too Cute! Little Big Town Reveals Their Kids Want to Start Their Own Band Called Little Big Kids at the 2019 Grammys

Spoiler alert: We already know whose winning all the country duo/group awards at the 2029 Grammys!

Little Big Town, one of the most popular country groups, revealed some big news during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammys: Their kids want to form their own group...and they already have a band name and they're already charging for their shows!

"It started on the bus because they're on the tour with us all the time, and they have dance parties, and they perform," Karen Fairchild told Giuliana Rancic. "They make the crew pay tickets...we give them back their money. They bring the crew on the bus and they're like, 'Watch us perform!' They call themselves the Little Big Kids!"