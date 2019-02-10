EXCLUSIVE!

Pusha T Talks About Making His Nominated Album with Kanye West on the Grammy Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pusha T

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Pusha T was ready to celebrate at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The performer's album, Daytona, is nominated for Rap Album at the ceremony but he knew from the start that it was a special project. 

The 41-year-old musician traveled with Kanye West to Utah to create the iconic album.

"We went to Utah. Me and Kanye went to Utah to actually work on the album. Just secluded, tucked away. He liked to call it a therapy session. I knew from that moment that it was going to be special," he told E! News.

The artist was previously nominated at the Grammys for his collaboration, "Like I Love You" with Clipse and Justin Timberlake and his song, "Mercy" with West, Big Sean and 2 Chainz.

He also bonded with Giuliana Rancic over their shared love for his own hometown of Bethesda, Maryland which is where the E! host grew up. He also gave a special shout out to his friends and family in Virginia before heading inside for the ceremony.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Awards , Red Carpet , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and More

Shawn Mendes, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Inspiration Behind ''In My Blood'' at 2019 Grammy Awards

Alessia Cara, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Alessia Cara Still Isn't Over the Feeling of Hearing Her Songs Played on the Radio

Why Bebe Rexha Called Out Grammy Designers for Not Dressing Her

Dan + Shay Get a Tequila Surprise at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Is Heading Into the 2019 Grammys With 2 Wins Already Under Her Belt and She's Just So Excited

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B's Dramatic Entrance at the 2019 Grammys Is Truly Iconic

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.