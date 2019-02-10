EXCLUSIVE!

Bebe Rexha Hopes "Meant to Be" Will Open New Doors for Her After 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo & Chris Harnick | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:07 PM

It's going to be a night to remember for Bebe Rexha.

With the 2019 Grammys just hours away, the 29-year-old will soon find out if she's the winner of Best New Artist. In addition, the singer was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance thanks to her "Meant to Be" collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, however Dan + Shay won that award before the ceremony telecast started.

But before the awards are handed out, Bebe appeared on the red carpet and shared just how excited she was at what's to come, especially after "Meant to Be" opened her up to new genres of music and fans.

"I hope so, ‘cause I hate being stuck in a box," she told Ryan Seacrest about making music after the success of her Grammy nominee. "To me, I just wanted to make changes and have fun…I don't want to do the same thing, make pop songs that pop girls are supposed to make, I just want to make whatever I feel."

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Rexha was an accomplished songwriter before she broke out as a songwriter and admitted she's still not used to the whole fame thing.

"It's dope. It's cool," she said. "I like bumping into fans and stuff…I'm not used to it, I'm like, ‘Hey, what's up?'"

Prior to the Grammys, Rexha posted about designers not wanting to dress her for the annual award show because of her body type. However, after she posted, she heard from many designers—including at least one who originally said no to dressing her. However, she wouldn't name names.

"I just did the video because I was really heartbroken and it bummed me out…I love my body…I just want other girls to love their bodies," she told E! on the red carpet. "I just want to wear and work with people who love me for me."

Good luck tonight Bebe and congratulations on an amazing year!

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

