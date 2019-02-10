Taylor Swift Spotted at 2019 BAFTAs After-Party With Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swiftwas a no-show, as expected, at the 2019 Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday but did make a low-key appearance with her boyfriend Joe Alwynafter the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

The English actor walked the red carpet at the latter ceremony alone. He stars in The Favourite, which won seven BAFTAs, including Outstanding British Film of the Year. Swift was later spotted with him at a post-awards dinner party. The singer wore a sleeveless, pale blue Stella McCartney dress.

"AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards !!!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself. "Bout to go give some high fives - thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss."