EXCLUSIVE!

The Backstreet Boys Are Campaigning for Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show at the 2019 Grammy Awards

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Backstreet Boys

RCA Records

Hey, NFL, you up?

The Backstreet Boys may be anxiously awaiting the results of their first Grammy nomination in 17 years, but when they spoke with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet ahead of tonight's 61st Grammy Awards, talk turned to another major milestone that the beloved boy band has yet to cross off their bucket list: the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

When G asked the guys if they'd be up for the task should the NFL call with that coveted request following this year's tepidly-received showing from Maroon 5, they made it clear that the answer was an unequivocal and enthusiastic yes.

"You know, give us a call. We might be free," Kevin Richardson said. "It would be an honor, you know. That's a big stage, it's a world stage. It's one of the most viewed events in all-time history of television, so that would be a huge honor."

After Howie Dorough reminded fans that they were a part of pre-game festivities when they were invited to perform the National Anthem in 2001, Brian Littrell added, "Besides winning a Grammy, that's the only thing we haven't done."

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

The group, which also includes Nick Carter and A.J. McLean, is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at tonight's ceremony, earning the nod for their track "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" off their new album DNA. It's their eighth career nomination and, as Littrell said, stands as their first chance at going home winners.

And while they'd clearly love to win, it's more clear that just being there at this point in the career is something they don't take for granted. "In two months, it'll be 26 years," Richardson said. "To be in the game this long and to be nominated tonight is just special. We're celebrating." 

They've got some stiff competition for the win, going up against Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato's "Fall in Line," Tony Bennett and Diana Krall's "S Wonderful," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow," Maroon 5 and Cardi Bs "Girls Like You," Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton's "Say Something," and Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey's "The Middle."

Good luck, guys!

The 2019 Grammy Awards air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

 

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , , Awards , Red Carpet , Music , Top Stories , Apple News , Backstreet Boys

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and More

Shawn Mendes, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Inspiration Behind ''In My Blood'' at 2019 Grammy Awards

Alessia Cara, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Alessia Cara Still Isn't Over the Feeling of Hearing Her Songs Played on the Radio

Why Bebe Rexha Called Out Grammy Designers for Not Dressing Her

Dan + Shay Get a Tequila Surprise at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Is Heading Into the 2019 Grammys With 2 Wins Already Under Her Belt and She's Just So Excited

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B's Dramatic Entrance at the 2019 Grammys Is Truly Iconic

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.