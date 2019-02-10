EXCLUSIVE!

Florida Georgia Line Reveals What Really Makes Them Country at the 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What makes Florida Georgia Line country? Funny you should ask!

Before tonight's 2019 Grammy Awards kicked off, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley hit the red carpet to celebrate their nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

But before they find out if their song "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha wins big, the guys stopped by Live From the Red Carpet and shared what makes themselves truly country.

"I think my lifestyle from the woods to the water and everywhere in between. It's how you live your life," Brian explained to E! News' Ryan Seacrest exclusively. "Try to be an outdoors man, be a good husband, be a good family man, work my butt off you know what I'm saying? A little bit of everything."

Tyler added, "A little bit of just remembering where we come from as well, you know?"

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

As for tonight's celebration, the guys still can't believe they are nominated in a category that also includes Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne.

For those wondering how the track came about, we may have to thank Tyler's wife Hayley Hubbard.

Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Stommel, Brian Kelley, Brittney Marie Col, Ryan Hurd, Couples, Grammy Awards 2019

VALERIE MACON / AFP

"It was the second write of the day," Tyler shared. "Walking home from dinner, I didn't know who Bebe Rexha was or what we were going to write and my wife said, 'Hey, if it's meant to be, it will be.' I said that's a cool title so we took it to the studio and that one fell out of the sky—as we like to say—and it's been a very special song."

Regardless of if they win or lose, Florida Georgia Line will be celebrating tonight and in the coming month. In addition to performing at Spotify's Hot Country Live! concert next week in Los Angeles, the guys are releasing an album titled Can't Say I Ain't Country.

And yes, maybe they'll celebrate with their specialty drink at FGL House in Nashville.

"You got to sip on a little campey if you're at FGL House for sure," Tyler shared when referring to their Old Camp Whiskey. "That's the house whiskey. That's our brand and it's what everybody is sipping on, and, yeah, you got to try it next time you're in town, let us know."

Don't mind if we do!

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Exclusives , Red Carpet , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Why Bebe Rexha Called Out Grammy Designers for Not Dressing Her

Dan + Shay Get a Tequila Surprise at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Is Heading Into the 2019 Grammys With 2 Wins Already Under Her Belt and She's Just So Excited

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B's Dramatic Entrance at the 2019 Grammys Is Truly Iconic

Bebe Rexha Hopes "Meant to Be" Will Open Doors

Dolly Parton, MusiCares Person of the Year 2019, Pre-Grammys Party

Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Gets Up Every Day With "New Dreams" at 2019 Grammys

Camila Cabello, Grammys, GIF

See All the Best Glambot Moments From the 2019 Grammys

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.