Florida Georgia Line Reveals What Really Makes Them Country at the 2019 Grammys

What makes Florida Georgia Line country? Funny you should ask!

Before tonight's 2019 Grammy Awards kicked off, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley hit the red carpet to celebrate their nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

But before they find out if their song "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha wins big, the guys stopped by Live From the Red Carpet and shared what makes themselves truly country.

"I think my lifestyle from the woods to the water and everywhere in between. It's how you live your life," Brian explained to E! News' Ryan Seacrest exclusively. "Try to be an outdoors man, be a good husband, be a good family man, work my butt off you know what I'm saying? A little bit of everything."

Tyler added, "A little bit of just remembering where we come from as well, you know?"