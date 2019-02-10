Lifetime Is Making a New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Movie

Lifetime isn't done with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The network announced it's at work on a new movie, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, set to debut spring 2019.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the working title on the movie, will tell the story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their first year of marriage, "pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family" throughout the first year, Lifetime said in a press release.