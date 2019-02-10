Caitlyn Jenner Dishes on Stormi Webster's "Over-the-Top" Birthday Party

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 2:59 PM
Caitlyn Jenner had a "great" time at Stormi Webster's "beautiful" birthday party.
On Saturday, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took over a lot on Universal Studios for their baby girl's 1st birthday bash. After enjoying the celebration, Caitlyn and Sophia Hutchins attended the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala alongside Kylie and Travis, who performed at the event.
"We just left Stormi's first birthday," Caitlyn told E! News at the pre-Grammy bash, agreeing with Sophia that Stormi's party was an "over-the-top" event. "My family's very good at that."
"It was great, everybody was there, we had a lot of fun," Caitlyn added. "The theme was big."
"They took over a whole lot in Universal, turned it into Stormi's world, it was so perfect," Sophia shared.
Caitlyn went on to say that the celebration was "beautiful" and how nice it was to be with the family.
"You know the family keeps growing, actually yesterday, my son Burt, my oldest boy, had another boy," Caitlyn announced. "Yes, William Bear Jenner came into the world yesterday. That's the 16th grandchild."
So what does Caitlyn think about the speculation that Kylie and Travis might have another baby soon?
