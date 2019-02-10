Why Brad Pitt Attended Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 2:01 PM
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together? Not so fast...
The former couple, who tied the knot in 2000 and split in 2005, sparked reconciliation rumors this weekend after Pitt was spotted attending Aniston's 50th birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday night. But fans shouldn't get their hopes up too high for a Pitt-Aniston romantic reunion.
"Someone extended the invitation to Brad to come to Jen's party and he accepted," a source tells E! News. "He wanted to support Jen and it was a momentous occasion. But that's the extent of it. It was a social evening with a lot of people who have been a part of her life. They definitely aren't dating or on that path. They are friendly, but that's it."
As for the current nature of their relationship, the insider shares, "Brad and Jen talk or text once in a while."
"If something comes up like a birthday or a big occasion they will reach out and congratulate the other," the source explains. "They show support or exchange funny stories if something comes up. They don't talk or see each other all the time. They aren't a big part of each other's lives currently, but they wish each other well and have fond memories about the good times they had together."
Kathy Hutchins/Newscom via ZUMA Press; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
After going their separate ways in 2005, Pitt would go on to start a relationship with Angelina Jolie. The duo secretly wed at Château Miraval in France in 2014 with their six kids in attendance. In Sept. 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt.
In Aug. 2015, Aniston married beau Justin Theroux at their then shared home in Los Angeles. The couple announced their separation exactly one year ago after less than three years of marriage.
"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the duo said in a joint statement to E! News. "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
Check Out the Behind-the-Scenes Moments From Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys & More at the 2019 Grammys: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?