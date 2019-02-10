Grammys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 1:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The biggest names in music are coming together for the 2019 Grammys!

Hosted by 15-time Grammy winner and The Voice alumna Alicia Keys, this year's show will be broadcasted live from the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

Like in previous years, Kendrick Lamar leads the ceremony with eight nominations, including Album of the Year for the Black Panther soundtrack. Drake trails not far behind, with seven nominations for his record-breaking album Scorpion. As for pop superstar Ariana Grande, who just released her highly anticipated fifth studio album Thank U, Next, she received two nominations for her previous album, Sweetener.  

Surprises for the night include breakout star Cardi B, who, despite her ineligibility for Best New Artist, scored five nods, including Album and Record of the Year for her chart-topping album Invasion of Privacy. 

The night will also see performances by Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus and a performance of Post Malone with the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

In true Grammys fashion, it's bound to be a night full of surprises.

But of course, before it all begins, we have to discuss the red carpet fashion. So, keep up with our gallery above to see what the stars are wearing as they arrive for music's biggest night!

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Fashion , Red Carpet , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line Reveals What Really Makes Them Country at the 2019 Grammys

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Makes Grammys 2019 a Total Family Affair

Alicia Keys, Grammys, Instagram

Check Out the Behind-the-Scenes Moments From Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys & More at the 2019 Grammys: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

Bebe Rehxa Talks Prepping For 2019 Grammys

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Grammys Gown

Tori Kelly, Grammys GIF

See All the Best Glambot Moments From the 2019 Grammys

Claudia Brant, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Claudia Brant Wins Best Latin Pop Album at the 2019 Grammys

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.