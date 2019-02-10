BAFTA Film Awards 2019: See the Complete Winners List

Who took home top honors at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards?

On Sunday night, nominees for the ceremony gathered at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where BlackkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Book, ROMA and A Star Is Born were all up for Best Film. Prince William and Kate Middleton were in attendance, turning heads as they arrived at the ceremony.

So who took home the top honors at the award show this evening? Let's take a look at the winners below!

Best Film

BlackkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

ROMA-WINNER

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite- WINNER

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here