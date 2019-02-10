Prince William and Kate Middleton Dazzle at the BAFTA Film Awards 2019

Date night!

Prince William and Kate Middleton turned heads as they arrived at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday evening at Royal Albert Hall in London. For the special occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a gorgeous white, one-shoulder gown with her hair pulled back.

The royals are in attendance at the ceremony, honoring the year's best work in the film industry, so William, the president of the British Academy Film Awards, can present the Fellowship award.

Among other attendees at the award ceremony include nominees Melissa McCarthy, Olivia Colman, Timothée Chalamet and Amy Adams.

Later on in the ceremony, BlackkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Book, ROMA or A Star Is Born will be announced as the winner of Best Film.