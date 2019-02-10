BAFTA Film Awards 2019: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Celebs are starting to arrive at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards!

The annual ceremony, taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, honors the work of the talented artists in the film industry over the last year. Timothée Chalamet, Amy Adams, Lucy Boynton and Lily Collins are among the stars that have already started to arrive at the award show.

Among the nominees at Sunday's ceremony include Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, Olivia Colman and Viola Davis, who are all up for Leading Actress. Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Steve Coogan and Viggo Mortensen all received Leading Actor nominations.

BlackkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Book, ROMA and A Star Is Born are all up for Best Film.