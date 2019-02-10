BAFTA Film Awards 2019: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Celebs are starting to arrive at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards!
The annual ceremony, taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, honors the work of the talented artists in the film industry over the last year. Timothée Chalamet, Amy Adams, Lucy Boynton and Lily Collins are among the stars that have already started to arrive at the award show.
Among the nominees at Sunday's ceremony include Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, Olivia Colman and Viola Davis, who are all up for Leading Actress. Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Steve Coogan and Viggo Mortensen all received Leading Actor nominations.
BlackkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Book, ROMA and A Star Is Born are all up for Best Film.
Let's take a look at all of the stars as they arrive on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony!
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Luke Evans
The Alienist actor arrives on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Lily Collins
The actress, who stars in the Les Misérables mini-series, stuns in royal blue on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Richard E. Grant
Grant is nominated for Best Support Actor at the award show.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Barry Jenkins
The director, who is nominated for Adapted Screenplay, is photographed on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
The EE Rising Star Award nominee arrives on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Amy Adams
BAFTA nominee Amy Adams strikes a pose on the red carpet.
avid Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Lucy Boynton
The Bohemian Rhapsody star arrives at the event in London.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Laura Whitmore
The TV presenter hits the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.