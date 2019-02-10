Kylie Jenner Supports Travis Scott at Clive Davis' Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a date night alongside a star-studded crowd.

On Saturday, the Recording Academy and Clive Davis honored Clarence Avant with the coveted Salute to Industry Icons Award at 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala. Hours after throwing daughter Stormi Webster and epic 1st birthday party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Astroworld rapper did a wardrobe change to attend the party at the Beverly Hilton. Cameras spotted the couple getting cozy backstage, sharing an embrace at the bash, where Travis performed.

Before her beau took the stage, Kylie, wearing a stunning red strapless dress and what appeared to be a major diamond ring, made her way to her seat in the audience to watch him perform. Travis kicked off the evening as the first performer, starting with his hit song "Sicko Mode."