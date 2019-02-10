Kylie Jenner Supports Travis Scott at Clive Davis' Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 10:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a date night alongside a star-studded crowd.

On Saturday, the Recording Academy and Clive Davis honored Clarence Avant with the coveted Salute to Industry Icons Award at 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala. Hours after throwing daughter Stormi Webster and epic 1st birthday party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Astroworld rapper did a wardrobe change to attend the party at the Beverly Hilton. Cameras spotted the couple getting cozy backstage, sharing an embrace at the bash, where Travis performed. 

Before her beau took the stage, Kylie, wearing a stunning red strapless dress and what appeared to be a major diamond ring, made her way to her seat in the audience to watch him perform. Travis kicked off the evening as the first performer, starting with his hit song "Sicko Mode."

Photos

Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala 2019

Before starting his second and final song of the night, Travis mentioned baby Stormi.

"I could've stayed with Stormi all night but chose to come out and party with y'all tonight, so I just wanna rage," Travis told attendees before thanking everyone and starting his second song. It's a big weekend for Travis, who is nominated for three awards at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Caitlyn JennerSophia Hutchins, A$AP Rocky, Leon Bridges, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew, Ashlee SimpsonEvan Ross, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary were among the attendees at the pre-Grammy bash.

Take a look at all of the photos from the party below!

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The superstar couple strikes a pose on the red carpet at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Ellie Goulding, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ellie Goulding

The "Close to Me" singer rocks a printed suit at the party.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

The Grammy nominee holds the E! star close backstage.

Article continues below

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

Couple shares a sweet embrace at the pre-Grammy celebration.

Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Stommel, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tyler Hubbard & Hayley Stommel

Florida Georgia Line singer revealed that his wife is expecting their second child by kissing her belly.

Bebe Rexha, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bebe Rexha

The "Meant to Be" singer, who is nominated at the 2019 Grammys, stuns in this gorgeous design.

Article continues below

Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins

Jenner and Hutchins pose together on the red carpet at the bash.

Dua Lipa, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer looks beautiful in blue at the event.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Grammys , 2019 Grammys , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince William, Kate Middleton, 2019 BAFTAs

Prince William and Kate Middleton Dazzle at the BAFTA Film Awards 2019

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 BAFTAs

BAFTA Film Awards 2019: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Alicia Keys, Grammys 2019

See Your Favorite Stars at the 2019 Grammys on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet

Halsey, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Halsey Puts Cheating Ex on Blast During Powerful SNL Performance

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, 1999 Emmy Awards

Brad Pitt Attends Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party—See the Pics

Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Stommel, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Expecting Baby No. 2

Emma Roberts, American Horror Story, AHS

Witchy Woman! Vote for Birthday Girl Emma Roberts' Most Iconic American Horror Story Character

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.