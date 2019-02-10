See Your Favorite Stars at the 2019 Grammys on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 10:09 AM

Alicia Keys, Grammys 2019

Jaclyn Martinez/Courtesy of AK Worldwide

It's almost time for the 2019 Grammys!

In just a few short hours, Alicia Keys will take the stage to host the award show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Before the ceremony gets started though, Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest will be outside of the Staples Center, interviewing your favorite artists on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet!

Staring at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, the hosts will be conducting exclusive interviews with A-list celebs, many of who are nominated for awards at the Grammys. Among the artists expect at Sunday's ceremony include Lady Gaga, Travis Scott and Cardi B.

E! Is Joining Bebe Rexha On Her Journey to the 2019 Grammys & It's So Perfect, It's Almost "Meant to Be"

Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Maren MorrisRed Hot Chili PeppersH.E.R. and Brandi Carlile are all set to perform at the award show, as are Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Janelle Monáe, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves and Post Malone.

So, before all of these incredible stars take the stage at the ceremony, be sure to watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet for exclusive interviews.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

