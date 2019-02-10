Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Expecting Baby No. 2

Baby on board!

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard is expecting his second child with his wife, Hayley Hubbard, E! News can confirm. The cute couple announced the exciting news on the red carpet at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night. Photographers caught the sweet moment that Tyler bent down to kiss Hayley's belly, sharing the exciting baby news with the world.

After the reveal, the duo went inside to the bash, where Florida Georgia Line later performed their hit song "Meant to Be" on the stage with Bebe Rexha. The collab is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday.