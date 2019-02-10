Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Expecting Baby No. 2

Tyler's baby news comes just over a year after the couple, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Olivia Rose.

"I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose and melted our hearts," Tyler wrote to his fans in Dec. 2017. "We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn't even been 24 hours yet."

Congratulations to the couple on the baby news!

