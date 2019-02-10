Meghan Markle's Father Shares Heartbreaking Letter Allegedly Sent From the Duchess

Thomas Markle has shared a letter that he claims was written to him by his daughter, Meghan Markle.

While E! News has not been able to verify its authenticity, the Duchess of Sussex's father shared the handwritten letter with the Mail on Saturday–dated August 2018—in which she allegedly begs him to avoid talking to the press and to come to terms with the consequences of his actions in recent months.

The five-page heartfelt note opened by writing, "Daddy, It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you're causing."

"Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces—not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand."