Kate Beckinsale Has the Best Response to a Comment About Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale can comfortably place herself among Queen of the Clap Backs.

The Underworld star proved her social media savvy on Saturday when she responded to someone's Instagram comment about Pete DavidsonBeckinsale posted a picture on Instagram where she smiled and posed in front of a 1978 portrait of Queen's lead singer, Freddie Mercury.

"Trying to look like someone who was not wildly over excited about this picture or startled while planning a sneaky lick of Freddie's eyeball," she captioned the black-and-white upload.

Unsurprisingly, the 45-year-old actress received some comments about her casual romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian. According to a screenshot captured by the profile CommentsByCelebs, one reference about Davidson really prompted her to respond.