How Pink's Husband Carey Hart Got Her the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift

When it came to getting the perfect Valentine's Day gift for Pink, Carey Hartmade it easy for himself.

At the MusiCares 2019 Person of the Year event honoring Dolly Parton on Friday, Pink revealed to E! News' Justin Sylvester that she basically picked out her own gift for the holiday, which is this Thursday.

"We went to a store the other day and I was like, 'That's a nice ring, babe,'" she said. "He was like, 'I'll get it for you for Valentine's Day.' I was like, 'Wow, you really just wanna be done, don't you?' So I took the ring."

She said she did not think the two had plans for Valentine's Day, adding, "We're packing for a tour."

Pink's Beautiful Trauma world tour begins on March 1 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.