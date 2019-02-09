Milo Ventimiglia Wears Bra of Honor as Hasty Pudding's 2019 Man of the Year

Milo Ventimiglia, Hasty Pudding, 2019 Man Of The Year

Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770

Your favorite TV dad Milo Ventimiglia is following in the footsteps of the likes of fellow hotties Ryan Reynolds and Paul Rudd.

On Friday, the 41-year-old This Is Us actor was honored as the 2019 Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group. At a roast ceremony on the Cambridge, Massachusetts campus, he wore a decorated bra of honor and received a golden Hasty Pudding Pot and kisses from male performers dressed in drag, as per tradition.

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, hands out the Man of the Year and Woman of the Year awards annually to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. Bryce Dallas Howard was honored as the 2019 Woman of the Year last month.

Photos

Milo Ventimiglia's Best TV Roles

The actor had to earn his Pudding Pot by completing tasks such as singing Fergie's "Big Girls Don't Cry" (he starred in the music video), giving a lap dance in order to compete for the title of Sexiest Man Alive, and to rap the entirety of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.

Milo Ventimiglia, Hasty Pudding, 2019 Man Of The Year

Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770

Past recipients of the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year Award include Reynolds, Rudd,Tom HanksHarrison FordJustin TimberlakeRobert Downey Jr., and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

