Why Demi Lovato's 2019 Grammy Nomination Is Her Most Powerful One Yet

For many artists, winning a Grammy is a career highlight. For Demi Lovato, it's a peak she has yet to reach.

"Winning a Grammy is the pinnacle of success as an artist in the music industry," she once told the Recording Academy. "So, to me, it would just be all of my dreams coming true."

Lovato made her Grammys debut in 2016, when she performed a group tribute to Lionel Richie. She then earned her first nomination in 2017 for Confident—an album about coming into her own after struggling with addiction, eating disorders and bipolar disorder. It was up for Best Pop Vocal Album. However, Adele ended up taking home the trophy for 25.

"Of course, everyone in the category was amazing," Lovato told Ellen DeGeneres, "but even my mom was like, 'You know that Adele is going to win this.'"