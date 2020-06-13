Scandal, Tragedy, Destiny: Queen Elizabeth II's Journey to the Throne

Heavy was the head that assumed the crown 68 years ago.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor became queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on Feb. 6, 1952, but it was a sorrowful day, as her accession technically occurred the moment her father, King George VI, died.

And that is why, though Feb. 6 remains a historic date, Queen Elizabeth II does not demonstratively mark Accession Day in any way, let alone celebrate it. Instead, she usually spends the day in private reflection at Sandringham House, in Norfolk.

She did so once again this year, after which she returned to Buckingham Palace, where she was able to spend a few weeks before she and Prince Philipleft to do their COVID-19 physical distancing at Windsor Castle. That's where she delivered only the fifth televised special address in her storied reign to boost Britain's morale as the pandemic took its toll.