Kevin Smith Issues Public Plea Over Teenage Daughter's Alleged Stalker

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Kevin Smithtook to Twitter to get the attention of Los Angeles Police Department detectives, after discovering that his 19-year-old daughter Harley Quinn Smith's stalker traveled to their hometown. According to the director, his daughter already filed a complaint to authorities "weeks ago."

Since then, the alleged stalker has had time to travel to the city where Smith and his family reside. "Today he posted an Instagram video from a corner that's frighteningly close to where we live," Kevin alleges. "Spooky stuff. What do we do now?"

The official Twitter account for the LAPD then directed him to the detectives' line, but Kevin claims that he already contacted the number and the call went to voicemail. "Is there a better, more direct number I can call? Hate to be an alarmist but this out-of-towner is now blocks from where we live," Kevin explains.