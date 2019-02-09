The Perfect App to Send all Your Valentine's Day Flowers

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-Comm, The Perfect App to Send all Your Vday Flowers

Call us old fashioned, but when it comes to Valentine's Day we're big fans of sending flowers.

It may seem kind of old school, but delivery apps like The Bouqs Co. (our current favorite) is making it an extremely cool life choice. Think about it: We all have people we love and care about, but how often do we make it known? And say what you will about V-Day, but it's actually the perfect excuse to show someone you adore you're in their corner.

Here's why we like The Bouqs Co., specifically: It's easy and it's not cheesy. 

Read

Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Imagine this scenario: You download the app (you can also shop directly online, but we love an app situation) and then it's there on your phone, loaded with your CC info and saved contacts ready for you to press order. Did we mention the bouquets are exquisitely curated—Instagram worthy, we tell you. You'll be happy to know everything is sustainably sourced and every arrangement is accompanied with a little info about where your flowers are coming from, down to the name of the farmer.

We also like that they make a point to stay on top of all the life moments (like Valentine's Day, hello!) in which you might want to send flowers with a list of thematic (not to mention super fresh from the farm) selections for the occasion. You pick your size (and price point), and bam: you're ready for checkout. Basically what we're saying is why wouldn't you want to send a cheerful bunch to all the loves of your life?

BUY IT: The Bouqs Co. Persistence Bouquet

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Style , Life/Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Camila Cabello, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

How Camila Cabello Firmly Broke Out of Fifth Harmony's Shadow

Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith, Luke Combs, Grammys Best New Artists nominees

What You Should Know About the 2019 Grammys' Best New Artist Nominees

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Why Demi Lovato's 2019 Grammy Nomination Is Her Most Powerful One Yet

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys

How to Watch the 2019 Grammys on TV and Online

Alicia Keys, Grammys 2019

15 Essential Things to Understand About Alicia Keys

Drake

Failed Romance, Public Feuds and Becoming a Dad: Inside Drake's Incredibly Transformative Year

'Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood, Fred Rogers

How Mister Rogers' Life of Quiet Grace Turned Him Into an Unlikely Pop Culture Hero 16 Years After His Death

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.