The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Reveals Her Newborn Baby's Meaningful Name

Bekah Martinez would like to formally introduce you to her daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard.

Over a week after giving birth to the little one, Bekah is revealing the inspiration behind the name of her first child. Alongside a photo, taken by Kinda Arzon Photography, Bekah shares that she was inspired to choose the name Ruth, because her boyfriend Grayston Leonard's grandmother was named Ruth. Plus, the name reminded her of one of her "favorite biblical stories" and it is Hebrew for "friend or companion."

As for the first middle name, Martinez just couldn't help herself. "Because Ruthie Ray is too damn cute," the new mom explains.

Ruthie's second middle name is another tribute to her family. Bekah honored her father and her Mexican heritage by choosing her father's middle name, "De La Luz," which means "of the light."

And, finally, she chose to gift her baby girl with her father's last name instead of her own.