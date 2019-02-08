The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Reveals Her Newborn Baby's Meaningful Name

Courtesy of Kinda Arzon Photography
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 3:40 PM
Courtesy of Kinda Arzon Photography
Bekah Martinez would like to formally introduce you to her daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard.
Over a week after giving birth to the little one, Bekah is revealing the inspiration behind the name of her first child. Alongside a photo, taken by Kinda Arzon Photography, Bekah shares that she was inspired to choose the name Ruth, because her boyfriend Grayston Leonard's grandmother was named Ruth. Plus, the name reminded her of one of her "favorite biblical stories" and it is Hebrew for "friend or companion."
As for the first middle name, Martinez just couldn't help herself. "Because Ruthie Ray is too damn cute," the new mom explains.
Ruthie's second middle name is another tribute to her family. Bekah honored her father and her Mexican heritage by choosing her father's middle name, "De La Luz," which means "of the light."
And, finally, she chose to gift her baby girl with her father's last name instead of her own.
The new mom is clearly over the moon to have little Ruthie Ray in her life, despite the difficulty of getting used to raising a newborn.
On her Instagram Story, she revealed she is "breaking out all over the place, everything's got breast milk on it, running exclusively on naps, crying every other hour... and feeling so lucky to be going through this."
Grayston and Bekah, who delivered her daughter via water birth on February 2nd, are loving the first week of parenthood.
"On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same," the 23-year-old revealed days later. "We are all as healthy and happy as can be."
Welcome to the world, Baby Ruth!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?