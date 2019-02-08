The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Reveals Her Newborn Baby's Meaningful Name

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 3:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bekah Martinez, Baby

Courtesy of Kinda Arzon Photography

Bekah Martinez would like to formally introduce you to her daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard

Over a week after giving birth to the little one, Bekah is revealing the inspiration behind the name of her first child. Alongside a photo, taken by Kinda Arzon Photography, Bekah shares that she was inspired to choose the name Ruth, because her boyfriend Grayston Leonard's grandmother was named Ruth. Plus, the name reminded her of one of her "favorite biblical stories" and it is Hebrew for "friend or companion."

As for the first middle name, Martinez just couldn't help herself. "Because Ruthie Ray is too damn cute," the new mom explains. 

Ruthie's second middle name is another tribute to her family. Bekah honored her father and her Mexican heritage by choosing her father's middle name, "De La Luz," which means "of the light."

And, finally, she chose to gift her baby girl with her father's last name instead of her own. 

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

The new mom is clearly over the moon to have little Ruthie Ray in her life, despite the difficulty of getting used to raising a newborn. 

On her Instagram Story, she revealed she is "breaking out all over the place, everything's got breast milk on it, running exclusively on naps, crying every other hour... and feeling so lucky to be going through this."

Grayston and Bekah, who delivered her daughter via water birth on February 2nd, are loving the first week of parenthood. 

"On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same," the 23-year-old revealed days later. "We are all as healthy and happy as can be."

Welcome to the world, Baby Ruth!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Celeb Kids , The Bachelor , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Bebe Rexha Gets Ready for the 2019 Grammys With E!

Big Little Lies Season 2

Everything We Know About Big Little Lies Season 2

Anna Nicole Smith's Death: 12 Years Later

Big Little Lies Season 2

Why Meryl Streep Joined Big Little Lies Season 2

Nina Dobrev, Grant Mellon

Inside Nina Dobrev's Relationship With New Boyfriend Grant Mellon

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

12 Surprising Secrets From Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next Revealed

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, Fiji Water

Fiji Water vs. Fiji Water Girl: In Another Twist, The Company Files a Countersuit

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.