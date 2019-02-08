Why Meryl Streep Joined Big Little Lies Season 2

The moms of Monterey are back, and they're joined by one of the greatest, most iconic actresses on the planet.

For many who were unsure they wanted a second season of what was originally supposed to be a limited series, the announcement that Meryl Streep was joining the season two cast of Big Little Lies changed a lot of minds, and it turns out she loved the first season just as much as we did.

"I loved this show," Streep told reporters during the HBO portion of the TV Critics' Association press tour. "I was addicted to it. I thought it was an amazing exercise in what we know and what we don't know about people, about family, about friends, how it flirted with the mystery of things, what was unsaid, unshown, unknown, was sort of the pull, the gravitational pull of the piece, and it was so exciting, so when I got the chance to join the crew, I thought yeah. I wanted to do it, to be in that world. The world that was created was amazing."