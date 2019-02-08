12 Surprising Secrets From Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next Revealed

If you've been offline for the past 24 hours, then we're here to tell you Ariana Grande dropped her highly-anticipated album, Thank U, Next.

So get your Spotify account in order or your iTunes subscription up and running so you can listen to all of her bops, because there are a lot.

In true Ariana fashion, the 12-track album is sprinkled with fun facts on how some of her songs were made, like "Ghostin," for example, was the first song she wrote, and it also took her the longest. Don't expect her to play it live anytime soon, though, because she admits it's not on the set list.

"If i can get thru it...but right now it's not on the set list. i jus want to have a good time with y'all and like... make it thru the show lol. love u sm. thank u for showing this song so much love," she wrote.

The 25-year-old star took to Twitter to share secrets about her album, revealing little gems about certain tracks, behind-the-scenes moments and more.

So put your headphones on and hit play on Thank U, Next because we put together all of the fun facts behind her latest album.