Bikini Baby, Nashville Lady: See Kristin Cavallari's Best Bikini Moments Ahead of Season 2 of Very Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari might live in Nashville, Tennessee which isn't exactly a beachy destination, but that hasn't stopped her from living a lot of her life in a bikini.

After spending her high school days in Laguna Beach, California and then moving to Los Angeles for a while, the Very Cavallari star has become one of those stars that you often see in a bathing suit and one that you always turn to for inspiration on what to wear on your beach vacation.

Despite being born in Colorado and looking good in layers—as she proved during her time in Chicago while husband Jay Cutler was the quarterback for the Bears—and managing to make any season her season when it comes to style, bikinis could be argued as Cavallari's best fashion staple.

Seriously, the cookbook author and mother of three knows how to rock a tiny bikini no matter what time of year and we should all be taking notes.