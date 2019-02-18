Very Cavallari's Kristin Cavallari & Kelly Henderson's Wild, Fun & Tequila-Filled Friendship

Tequila is a girl's best friend! Or maybe it's friends who drink tequila quickly become best friends?

OK, that's definitely not the saying, but in the case of Very Cavallari stars Kristin Cavallari and Kelly Henderson their friendship has grown through laughs, trust and tequila!

In 2018, fans were introduced to The Hills alum's Nashville BFF, Henderson, on the new E! reality show Very Cavallari, but their friendship isn't new. In fact, the duo has been posting photos with one another and going on girls' trips as far back as 2013.

Their friendship is fun to say the least and consists of lots of laughter, vacations to tropical locations like Cabo and mountainous areas like Montana, and frequently includes a good night out on the town with tequila in tow.

These two love their tequila talks and BFF hangs almost as much as they love each other and that's why we are such big fans of them.