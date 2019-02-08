Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Fans a Close-Up Look at Engagement Ring From ''Amazing'' Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger is absolutely glowing and it's probably because of the massive sparkler on her wedding finger.

The 29-year-old proved she is the ultimate supportive fiancé by promoting Chris Pratt's Lego Movie 2 in her latest Instagram post, in which her diamond ring definitely stole the show. In the cute photo, Katherine holds two Lego action figures in her left hand, thus giving her engagement ring the perfect opportunity to shine.

"So incredibly proud of my amazing, talented and hardworking fiancé everyday, but especially today because his movie, THE LEGO MOVIE 2, IS FINALLY OUT!" The author shared, "These special little characters (that were played with every morning and night) Emmet and Rex are voiced by my love, and he did such a great job!"

Katherine's sister Christina Schwarzenegger commented on the photo, "You get that [ring emoji] shot hunnay."