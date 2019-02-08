Paul Wesley Is Married! See the Vampire Diaries Cast Then and Now

The Vampire Diaries aired for eight seasons between 2009 and 2017 and spurred two spinoffs—The Originals, which aired for five seasons from 2013 to 2018, and Legacies, which premiered in 2018.

In 2015, Ian Somerhalder , who played his brother Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, married Twilight star Nikki Reed . The two are parents to a 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder .

On Friday, E! News learned that Paul Wesley , who played Stefan Salvatore on the hit CW series, has married his partner Ines de Ramon .

And with that, the second main Vampire Diaries hottie is officially off the market.

Check out what Wesley, Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev —who played their characters' mutual love interest Elena Gilbert, and other stars from The Vampire Diaries have been up to in recent years.

The CW; NBC Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert) The actress left The Vampire Diaries after season six, which aired in 2015. She went on to star in the 2017 sequel film xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel and the 2017 remake of the movie Flatliners. In January 2019, she made her debut as the lead actress on the new CBS sitcom Fam. Dobrev has dated a few celebs over the years. She and Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder were together for about two years until 2013. Later that year, she dated Dancing With the Stars' Derek Hough—her pal Julianne Hough's brother—for about six weeks. In 2015, she started dating Dolphin Tale actor Austin Stowell. They split after about seven months.

The CW; Getty Images Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore) In 2018, a year after The Vampire Diaries ended its run, Wesley began starring in Kevin Williamson's new CBS All Access thriller series Tell Me a Story. Wesley was married to actress Torrey DeVitto, his co-star in the 2007 film Killer Movie, between 2011 and 2013. That summer, he began dating recurring The Vampire Diaries actress Phoebe Tonkin. They broke up in 2017. In summer 2018, the actor stepped out with new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. E! News learned the following February that the two had gotten married.

The CW; Getty Images Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore) The actor plays the lead in the upcoming 2019 Netflix zombie series V-Wars. In 2014, a year after his breakup from The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev, the actor started dating Twilight star Nikki Reed. They got married in 2015 and welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder in 2017. Ian and Nikki are also philanthropists and active in their charity, the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, which "works to empower, educate and collaborate with people and projects to positively impact the planet and its creatures."

The CW; Getty Images Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett) The actress appeared in several small films after The Vampire Diaries ended its run, including the comedy Where's the Money with Logan Paul and the action-adventure movie How It Ends with Divergent star Theo James. She also portrays April O'Neil on Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot series. Graham has also concentrated on a music career in recent years, releasing a couple of albums and several singles, such as the 2017 dance track "Sometimes."

The CW; John Sciulli/Getty Images Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert) In 2018, the actor starred on an episode of the CW series and Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies and Netflix's military anthology series Medal of Honor. That year, he revealed that he had got engaged to girlfriend Allie Silva after more than a year of dating. They later called off their engagement.

The CW; Getty Images Candice King (Caroline Forbes) King reprised her Vampire Diaries role on spinoff The Originals in 2018. In January 2019, she appeared on an episode of Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi sitcom The Orville. King started dating The Fray musician Joe King in 2012. The two wed in 2014 and welcomed a daughter, Florence May, in 2016. He also has two daughters from a previous marriage.

The CW; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Joseph Morgan (Klaus Mikaelson) The actor reprised his Vampire Diaries role on spinoff The Originals. The actor has been married to wife and Vampire Diaries recurring actress Persia White since 2014. He is a stepfather to her daughter from a previous relationship.

The CW; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Michael Malarkey (Enzo St. John) In 2018, the actor appeared on the Crackle series The Oath and in January 2019, he began starring on the History Channel series Project Blue Book with Aidan Gillen from Game of Thrones. The actor and wife Nadine Lewington, who he married in 2009, are parents to son Marlon, who was born in 2014.

The CW; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood) The actor stars on the new CW series Roswell, New Mexico.

The CW; Chris McKay/Getty Images for Warner Bros Marguerite MacIntyre (Sheriff Liz Forbes) The actress served as a producer and also penned scripts for episodes of the Vampire Diaries spinoffs The Originals and Legacies, which premiered in 2018. The actress has been married to Cary Lalonde, an assistant cameraman and cinematographer, since 2007.

The CW; Jerod Harris/Getty Images Matthew Davis (Alaric Saltzman) The actor, also known for his role of Warner Huntington III in Legally Blonde, reprised his Vampire Diaries role on spinoff shows The Originals and Legacies.

The CW; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan) In recent years, the actor and father (he has a daughter from a past relationship) appeared in films such as The Year of Spectacular Men—directed by Lea Thompson, and the Fox series The Gifted and the CW series and Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies.