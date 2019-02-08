Brand New
Sunday 9e|6p
EXCLUSIVE!

Brie Bella Reveals She's Officially "Trying" to Get Pregnant Again! "I Hope It Happens Soon!"

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

One is one, two is twenty—and it sounds like Brie Bella and Daniel Bryanare getting ready for the whole pint-sized wrestling team. 

During an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of the twins' American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show at NYFW, Brie talks motherhood and reveals she's definitely "trying" for a second bundle of joy.

"I hope it happens soon," Brie says in the clip.

"She wants baby No. 2 so bad it's crazy," Nikki Bella chimes in.

Brie and her husband are already parents to 1-year-old Birdie Danielson, whose exceedingly heartwarming linguistic milestones seem to have propelled mom and dad straight into a second bout of baby fever.

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

"I'm like, ‘Whoa,'" Brie says of watching her toddler learn new words and phrases. "Every day she's just growing. Her brain's expanding. And it's just mind-blowing to me."

Aiding in the expansion of little Birdie's brain and vocabulary are none other than the Bella twins themselves.

"She mimics us so much," Brie laughs. "I don't know if that's a good or a bad thing, but it's really cute."

"It's gonna be a great thing," Nikki tells her. 

See which signature Bella phrase Birdie picked up from Nikki and Brie in the clip above! And hear more about Brie's plans for motherhood round 2!

Watch Total Bellas on E!, Sunday 9e|6p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Exclusives , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian’s Mona Lisa Catstuit Is a Literal Work of Art: See All of Her NYFW Looks

Biggest Talk Show Giveaways: Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah & More

Bebe Rexha, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

E! Is Joining Bebe Rexha On Her Journey to the 2019 Grammys & It's So Perfect, It's Almost "Meant to Be"

Bebe Rexha Gets Ready for the 2019 Grammys With E!

Big Little Lies Season 2

Everything We Know About Big Little Lies Season 2

Anna Nicole Smith's Death: 12 Years Later

Bekah Martinez, Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Reveals Her Newborn Baby's Meaningful Name

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.