Hailey Baldwin Reveals How Justin Bieber Proposed

As for that special dress she's going to wear, "I can't say much, but it's kind of like an off-white color," she said. At least we can assume she knows which dress she'll don on the big day. She also confirmed the pop star got her dad Stephen Baldwin's permission before asking the important question.

However, when asked how much of her day is dedicated to wedding planning right now, she admitted not as much as it should be. "Not a lot, which reminds me that I should probably get on top of it," she candidly answered.

While a wedding celebration is still in the works, the newlywed seems totally smitten with her famous love. When asked what Bieber's worst habit is, she said he "doesn't have any." The star also said she admires his "heart for other people" the most.