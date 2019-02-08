EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelor's Demi Reveals Her Plans to Take Colton Underwood's Virginity

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 10:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Bachelor's Demi Burnett is a woman on a mission and nobody is going to stand between her and Colton Underwood, and his virginity.

After Demi and Colton connected on a group date, Demi is fueled even more to win the reality star's heart. "Whenever I have time with Colton, it's always good," she says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "So, I can't wait to see him again."

She readies herself for a surprise visit to his room with her eye on the prize.

Photos

The Bachelor: We Stalked Colton's Contestants on Social Media For You

"I'm not leaving Vietnam without making a big move with Colton," the 23-year-old interior designer says. "I've got to go really balls-to-the-wall this time. Hopefully, after tonight, Colton won't be ‘the virgin' anymore."

Yep, she's going there.

Will Colton be receptive to this late-night visitor or will Demi's impatience and growing emotions be a turn off for him?

The Monday, Feb. 11 episode also includes Oneyka and Nicole's showdown, a trip to Vietnam's Cam Ranh coast, a magical one-on-one date for Colton and a contestant, and a group date to the historic Hai Thai Ancient House to train in the Vietnamese martial art of Vovinam.

The 12 remaining contestants are:
Caelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018
Cassie, 23, a speech pathologist
Demi, 23, an interior designer
Hannah B., 24, Miss Alabama 2018
Hannah G., 23, a content creator
Heather, 23, has NOW been kissed
Katie, 26, a medical sales representative
Kirpa, 26, a dental hygienist
Nicole, 25, a social media coordinator
Onyeka, 24, an IT risk consultant
Sydney, 27, an NBA dancer
Tayshia, 28, a phlebotomist

The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Colton Underwood , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News

Has Dina Lohan Been Catfished for the Last 5 Years?

Johnny Bananas, The Bachelor

Could The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Be the Next Bachelor?

Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray Cast As Probably Evil Cult Leader on Riverdale

Dina Lohan

Tamar Braxton's Reaction to Dina Lohan's Lengthy "Catfish" Relationship Is Priceless

Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

What Does Denise Richards Bring to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The Voice, John Legend

John Legend Wades Into Dangerous The Voice Territory: The Relationship Between Adam Levine and Blake Shelton

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Watch Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Give Birth to Her Baby Girl

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.